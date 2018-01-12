Fence separating blacks and whites in Camilla cemetery coming down

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

CAMILLA, Ga. (WCTV) — Camilla’s mayor says a fence separating blacks and whites in the city’s Oakview Cemetery is coming down.

Mayor Rufus Davis says about half of the fence was removed by city crews Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a day of mixed emotions for me; I am happy to see this fence — which is a powerful symbol of segregation — come down,” Davis said.

However, Davis said, he was not notified of the decision and did not have a chance to actually see crews taking it down.

“It was my hope that we could have worked together, bringing the community together — both black and white — to partake in a cathartic exercise, removing this ugly symbol of segregation and unifying our community. Unfortunately, the city did not give us advance notice,” Davis said. “However, at the end of the day, I am happy to see the fence coming down.”

We are trying to reach Camilla’s city manager for comment.

Mayor Davis – along with attorney Ben Crump, activist Gwen Lillian Thomas and others – posed for a picture in the cemetery holding a fence post.

(WCTV)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief