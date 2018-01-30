February Events in Downtown Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street has listed the following February events happening throughout downtown Valdosta.
Paint Party: Rooster
Relax, have fun and let Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s talented art teacher show you how to paint this 11X14 canvas step-by-step from start-to-finish. Absolutely no art skill is needed, simply follow along and have fun! All art supplies and materials will be provided. Feel free to customize this painting however you’d like. Tickets are $27 and may be purchased online, in store, or over the phone. Plastic cups, napkins, paper plates, and utensils are provided. Bring your favorite beverage, dinner,…
First Friday
Held the first Friday of each month. First Friday is an event where singles can get together, business people can relax, and couples can enjoy the charm of Downtown Valdosta. Be sure to visit all Downtown businesses, boutiques, galleries, & restaurants for lively events and unique shopping!
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining
Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.
Pop-Up Chef Experience
Join us for a Pre-Valentine’s Dinner, Saturday, February 3 at 5:00 pm for a 8-Course food and wine tasting experience conceived, and prepared with specialists. It will be a night you will always remember at Jessie’s! Register here!
Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips
Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.
SweetheART Girls’ Party!
Middle School Girls!!! Let’s celebrate the SWEETEST time of the year with another ART PARTY! ?? Meet me at Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, Sunday, February 4th, for a fun afternoon of painting, girl talk, sweets and MORE PAINTING! ??? Cost is just $45 and includes all supplies, treats and instruction. 20% sibling discount. You will take home 2 art pieces to be proud of! To register, e-mail theblushb@gmail.com with name(s) and grade(s) of those participating. Space is limited, so do…
GURKHA Cigar Party with Ken Mansfield
Gurkha Cigars rep Ken Mansfield stops by Stogies to talk about Gurka’s fine line of premium cigars. He’ll have great specials, plus Stogies give you 10% OFF your Gurkha purchase.