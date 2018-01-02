FAU employee accused of posing as student, defrauding school

By: Associated Press

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Atlantic University employee is accused of pretending to be a student and receiving about $24,000 worth of fraudulent checks.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Denise Elizabeth Keaton registered to take five classes in June 2014 as Elizabeth Denise Keaton. Police say she forged academic transcripts from Colorado State University Pueblo and paid for tuition with $54,000 in fraudulent online checks.

An arrest report says Keaton, who worked in the university’s controller’s office, cancelled the classes and received return funds from the university for three of the five courses. Before university officials figured out her tuition checks were bouncing, $24,124.72 had been deposited into Keaton’s bank account.

Keaton has been charged with aggravated white collar crime, organized fraud and grand theft.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief