Explosion Causes Damage to Downtown Businesses

VALDOSTA – Wednesday afternoon at 12:54 p.m. an explosion rocked downtown Valdosta, causing damage to multiple storefronts in the area.

The explosion came from a South Georgia Pecan silo. The Valdosta Police Department is actively investigating what caused the explosion.

No one was injured.

“I was sitting in the office doing paperwork and heard an explosion,” said Prem Sadarangi, owner of downtown business Looking Good. “The whole building shook.”

He, much like many other business owners downtown, were busy clearing glass and making arrangements to have glass companies come make repairs as quickly as possible.

Below is a video to some of the locations affected:

Explosion Damage in Downtown Valdosta

