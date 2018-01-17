Deal: State government will remain closed tomorrow

Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

Acting on a recommendation from the state Emergency Operations Command, Gov. Nathan Deal today announced state government will remain closed for non-essential personnel tomorrow, Jan. 18, across the 83 counties impacted by winter weather.

“Our top priority is to ensure the safety of Georgians and to allow the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to continue doing its job,” said Deal. “Due to yesterday’s winter weather and continued freezing temperatures, ice continues accumulating on our roadways. GDOT is responsible for the maintenance of more than 17,900 miles of state roads and interstates. Currently, there are more than 12,800 miles remaining to be cleared and treated. In light of this, I urge people to stay home, stay safe and remain off our roadways. We will continue monitoring the weather and will provide updates as necessary.”

The 83 counties under emergency declaration may be found here.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief