Deal: Atlanta is ‘best location’ for Amazon HQ2

Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

Gov. Nathan Deal praised Amazon’s decision to include Atlanta on its list of Top 20 finalists for the company’s second headquarters.

“We are excited to learn that Atlanta has been included on Amazon’s short list,” said Deal. “This has been a cooperative effort by the entire region, and we truly believe that Metro Atlanta has the talent, transit and logistics that provides the best location for Amazon’s second headquarters. We look forward to the next steps, and making sure our region remains at the top of the list.”

