Deal announces 2018 floor leaders

Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that Reps. Chuck Efstration (R-Dacula), Trey Rhodes (R-Greensboro) and Terry Rogers (R-Clarkesville) will continue to serve on the House floor leader team, while Senator-elect Brian Strickland will join Senators P. K. Martin IV (R-Lawrenceville) and Larry Walker III (R-Kathleen) to carry the governor’s bills in the Senate.

Rep. Chuck Efstration

Efstration was elected in December 2013 and represents House District 104. In 2016, he was appointed by Deal to serve on the Judicial Nominating Commission and the Criminal Justice Reform Council. Efstration is a former Gwinnett County assistant district attorney. He previously served as president of both the Gwinnett County Republican Party and the Gwinnett County Bar Association. Efstration is an active member of the Rotary Club of Gwinnett County. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs and a law degree from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. Efstration and his wife, Ashley, reside in Dacula.

Rep. Trey Rhodes

Rhodes was elected in February 2015 and represents House District 120. He is a financial planner with Piedmont Financial Partners and previously operated an Edward Jones Financial office in Greensboro. Rhodes is a former member of the Greensboro City Council and the Greensboro Downtown Development Authority. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia. Rhodes and his wife, Summer, have three children and live in Greensboro.

Rep. Terry Rogers

Rogers was elected in 2011 and represents House District 10. He serves as vice chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism, Appropriations – Public Safety, and State Planning and Community Affairs committees. Rogers is also a member of the Rules, Human Relations and Aging, Defense and Veterans Affairs, and Regulated Industries committees. He is the managing partner of Diversified Technologies, a recycled plastics brokerage firm. Rogers represents Deal on the Fiscal Affairs Oversight Committee and serves as the House Representative to the Georgia World Congress Center Oversight Committee. Rogers is also a member of the House Rural Development Council. He is a Rotarian and previously sat on the Executive Board of the Northeast Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He also sits on the boards of directors for Tallulah Falls School and the Hilliard A. Wilbanks Foundation. In 2014, he was selected by Georgia Trend magazine as one of Georgia’s “100 Most Influential Citizens.” He and his wife, Laura, have five children and four grandchildren. They reside in Clarkesville and attend the First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville, where he is an elder.

Senator-elect Brian Strickland

Strickland was elected in January 2018 and represents Senate District 17. He previously served in the House of Representatives since 2012. Strickland is a partner with Smith, Welch, Webb & White LLC. He is a member of the Young Professionals of Henry County and the Henry County Bar Association. In 2016, Strickland was appointed by Deal to serve as a commissioner on the Uniform Law Commission and was also appointed to the Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Commission. He sits on the board of directors for the Henry County Chamber of Commerce and the alumni board of directors for Florida Coastal School of Law. Strickland is a former president of Henry County Kiwanis Club, sat on the board of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce and served as board secretary for Crosswalk Ministries USA. Strickland earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Valdosta State University and a law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law. He and his wife, Lindsay, live in McDonough.

Sen. P. K. Martin IV

Martin was elected in November 2014 and represents Senate District 9. He is the vice chairman of the Higher Education and the State and Local Governmental Operations committees, secretary of the Insurance and Labor Committee and a member of the Senate Transportation Committee. Martin is an insurance agent at Hood Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville. He was elected chairman of Professional Insurance Agents Southern Alliance and previously sat on the board of Providence Christian Academy. Martin is also a member of the Lawrenceville Rotary Club. He earned a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs from Georgia Tech. Martin and his wife, Amanda, have two children and reside in Lawrenceville.

Sen. Larry Walker III

Walker was elected in December 2015 and represents Senate District 20. He serves on the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, Appropriations, Health and Human Services, and Insurance and Labor committees. Walker also serves on the joint House and Senate Agricultural Exposition Authority Overview Committee and the Agriculture Education Advisory Commission. He founded Walker Insurance Agency in 1996 and was a staff accountant for The Coca-Cola Co. Walker sits on the boards of directors for the Museum of Aviation Foundation and Morris Bank. He is a former chairman of the Perry Downtown Development Authority, a former vice chairman of the Houston County Development Authority and a past president of the Perry Rotary Club. Walker earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in Business Administration in Finance from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Adrienne, have three children and live in Kathleen.

