Cycling The Extra Mile

By Kimesha Bonner

When I first stepped into Cycle Studio + Salon, I immediately noticed that there was something intriguingly different about this fitness center. It was unlike any that I have seen in the Lowndes County area. It was more than just a room filled with indoor cycling bikes. There was an urban edge, a youthful vibe, and touches of sophistication, topped with an air of southern charm that peaked my attention.

Like most, I was attempting to make good on my New Years’ resolution to exercise more. The intimate setting made me feel comfortable and prompted me to try a cycling class, so I did. I had an absolute blast!

The class was energetic, challenging, and the class size was perfect. All of the instructors are certified and the equipment is among the newest on the market. Although I participated in a beginner friendly session, there are more advanced classes to meet everyone’s needs and fitness levels.

Theresa Cunningham and Tiffany Pearson are the dynamic mother-daughter duo who own this unique establishment. Cycle Studio + Salon is the only fitness service center in the area dedicated to indoor cycling. They opened the business late last year and are looking forward to having an amazing first year experience.

If you’re still not impressed, just wait, it gets better. In the rear of the studio is a full service beauty salon that Tiffany, a licensed cosmetologist, operates during separate business hours. The owners call their business a place “where fitness and beauty meet”. I call it an awesome addition to our growing city!

If you are looking for a new way to make fitness a fun experience, Cycle Studio + Salon is located at 3380 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA, right next to Triangle Furniture. Want to book a session? Give them a call at (229) 293 – 5870 for more information on class dates and times.

