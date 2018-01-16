Couple Dealing Methamphetamine In Monroe & Houston Counties Each Receive More Than Twelve Years In Federal Prison

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that Stayce Crystal Dempsey, age 34, of Warner Robins, Georgia, was sentenced to 220 months (18 years and four months) imprisonment for distribution of methamphetamine, and Charles Nicholas Zammit, age 28, of Perry, Georgia, was sentenced to 150 months (12 years and six months) imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine by United States District Court Judge Marc T. Treadwell in Macon, Georgia on January 10, 2018.

In their respective plea agreements, Ms. Dempsey and Mr. Zammit admitted to driving together to several locations in Monroe and Houston counties to sell methamphetamine to various individuals. Between April and May of 2016, the couple was responsible for possessing and distributing more than 330 grams, that is approximately 12 or more ounces, of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $9,000.00.

Prior to entering pleas in this case, Ms. Dempsey and Mr. Zammit went on the run and were apprehended by local law enforcement in Jackson County, North Carolina while driving a rental truck from U-Haul. At the time of their apprehension, both defendants gave false names and were found in possession of a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue on it. They were subsequently taken into custody by the United States Marshal Service.

Both Ms. Dempsey and Mr. Zammit had been convicted of drug crimes in the state of Georgia prior to being indicted in the present federal case. After serving their time in federal prison, where there is no parole, each defendant will also be required to serve an additional term of three years of supervised release under the supervision of a United States probation officer.

“The actions of Ms. Dempsey and Mr. Zammit demonstrate their reckless disregard for the rule of law in exchange for the thrill and greed of selling drugs in our local communities. Their desperation for momentary financial gain and inability to accept the consequences of their actions led them to foolishly go on the run from the United States government. The actions of state and federal law enforcement working together help rid our local communities of the scourge dealers like these cause by distributing drugs in and around neighborhoods throughout middle Georgia. This couple will now spend more than a decade in prison thanks to those efforts.”

This case was investigated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with additional assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney C. Shanelle Booker prosecuted the case for the United States.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief