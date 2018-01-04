Colquitt County’s J.J. Peterson Is Expected to Choose Tennessee

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County Packers linebacker J.J. Peterson is set to choose the University of Tennessee.

After an exciting and memorable career, Peterson wants to go to Tennessee. He doesn’t want to go because of the coaches but of two former players that he played with at Colquitt. Peterson is the number 2 ranked outside linebacker by 247 Sports. J.J. had 110 tackles and 5 sacks this past season for the Packers.

