MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) — Authorities in Colquitt County are investigating a death.

According to the Moultrie Police Department, the death happened Saturday on the 500 block of 1st Avenue NW.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation at the request of the Moultrie Police Department.

No further details have been released.

