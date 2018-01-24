Coach Randy McPherson Is Headed to The Pro Bowl

Valdosta – The NFL is having Pro Bowl players thank their high school coach that made an impact on their life or career at this year’s Pro Bowl.

Telvin Smith was selected to this year’s Pro Bowl and he will be saying, “Thank You, Coach” to Coach McPherson.

In an official press release from the NFL to Coach McPherson:

“Coach McPherson,

For the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl, players have a chance to say, “Thank You, Coach!, to that special high school coach that most impacted their life and NFL career. Each player attending may invite their high school coach and a guest to celebrate with them at Pro Bowl week and attend the game. The NFL will cover all flights, transportation, lodging and NFL-sanctioned weekend activities for each player’s coach and their guest Friday, January 26 through Monday, January 29, 2018.”

Assistant coach and linebackers coach Terry Quinn will be joining Coach McPherson to the Pro Bowl.

The 2018 Pro Bowl will air this Sunday, January 28th at 3 P.M. on ESPN.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun