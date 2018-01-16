Clint Black to Perform in Tifton May 4

Press Release:

TIFTON – Six String Southern Productions is proud to present country music star Clint Black live in concert on Friday, May 4 in Tifton, Ga. at John Hunt Auditorium at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center. Black will perform along with his full band. Opening support will be announced at a later date.

The show is sponsored by Budweiser and produced by Six String Southern Productions, in association with McAlpin Entertainment.

Tickets are reserved seating and go on sale to the public on Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $30-$50 and will be available for purchase online at ticketalternative.com or by phone at 877-725-8849.

About Clint Black

It is one of the most storied careers in modern music. Clint Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of ’89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, Killin’ Time. He followed that with the triple-platinum Put Yourself in My Shoes, and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the ’90s. Perhaps most impressively, Clint wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including “A Better Man,” “Where Are You Now,” “When My Ship Comes In,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck,” “Summer’s Comin’,” “Like the Rain” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights,” part of a catalog that produced 22 #1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era.

Along the way, Clint has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, including more than a dozen GRAMMY nominations, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

About Six String Southern Productions

Based outside of Atlanta, Six String Southern Productions is a leading, independent Georgia concert promoter that, fueled by a passion for music, provides fans with a unique and enjoyable concert experience. In just four years, SSSP has worked in sizable rooms, ranging from 600-2,700 person capacities, and produced shows for artists such as Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Vince Gill, Dwight Yoakam and Travis Tritt. SSSP also specializes in consulting and buying talent for corporate and private events.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief