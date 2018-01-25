Clerk accused of printing, stealing over $255K worth of lottery tickets

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee man has been arrested, accused of printing out $255,000 worth of lottery tickets at the store his wife owned.

Hutendra Shahi, 37, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to arrest documents, on January 16, the Florida Lottery Division of Security received information that Shahi had been printing out large quantities of Florida Lottery online game tickets for his own use and had not paid for them.

An investigation into the volume of tickets purchased at the store where Shahi worked revealed an unusually high number of printed Pick 3 tickets.

During an inspection at the store, Shahi provided investigators with seven bags containing online game tickets. Documents say Shahi retrieved the bags from his car, which was parked in front of the store.

Investigators say Shahi admitted to printing the tickets for his own use in order to repay a loan.

An investigation revealed that Shahi had allegedly deleted surveillance video that showed him printing out the tickets at the store.

Officials say the loss total loss incurred to the Florida Lottery was valued at $255,299.79.

Shahi was arrested and charged with grand theft of over $100,000, fraud to obtain over $50,000, and destroying or tampering with evidence.

Shahi is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility on $75,000 bond.

(WCTV)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief