City Sets Stage for Talks about Neighborhood Revitalization

City of Valdosta:

On Monday, Jan. 29, at 5:30 p.m., in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room, the fifth neighborhood Think Tank will meet regarding the revitalization plan for Ora Lee West and the surrounding neighborhoods of Brookwood and Tom Town. This meeting will continue the discussion among community stakeholders about neighborhood needs, desires, and visions for future revitalization projects in their communities

Hawthorne Welcher, Housing Director for the City of Augusta, will be the guest presenter at the meeting and will discuss the neighborhood revitalization project completed and being planned for the Laney Walker/Bethlehem area of the City of Augusta. Welcher will lead the dialogue on how to create a new neighborhood vision and how and what is needed to accomplish the task. He will demonstrate how the Laney Walker/Bethlehem revitalization project was completed in a once vibrant area of the City of Augusta and answer questions on how such a project could be accomplished in the Ora Lee West, Brookwood and Tom Town areas of Valdosta.

All community stakeholders are invited and encouraged to attend this free event. Interested citizens are asked to RSVP to the Neighborhood Development Division at 229-671-3617 or vflucas@valdostacity.com.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief