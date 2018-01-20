City of Valdosta Coordinates 2018 Georgia Homeless Count Locally

City of Valdosta:

The City of Valdosta Neighborhood Development Division is coordinating the 2018 Georgia Homeless Count for Valdosta and Lowndes County, part of a statewide effort through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) to determine the number of homeless families and individuals in Georgia.

The data for the 2018 Georgia Homeless Count will specifically focus on people’s housing status on the night of Monday, Jan. 22 and data collection will continue through Jan. 29.

The city will work with the following local non-profit and social service organizations to provide the DCA with information regarding the Valdosta-Lowndes County count: Salvation Army, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People (LAMP), Valdosta City School System, Telemon, Behavioral Health Services, The Haven, Coastal Plains, Department of Labor, Veterans Affairs, Valdosta State University, and the South Georgia Homeless Task Force.

The 2018 Georgia Homeless Count and the availability of homeless information by county is part of DCA’s responsibilities for the Balance of State Continuum of Care plan under the federal McKinney–Vento programs.

Local citizens may volunteer for the count; however, they must undergo some screening and training prior to the event. Citizens may also participate by providing or collecting donated items—such as travel-sized toiletries or cold-weather items—for care packages that will be delivered to the homeless during the week of Jan. 22.

For additional information, contact the City of Valdosta Neighborhood Development Division at 229-671-3617.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief