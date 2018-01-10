City of Thomasville in search of new city manager

Alicia Turner | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE Ga.(WCTV) — For the first time in more than 30 years, Thomasville is reviewing applicants for city manager.

“We employ probably about 450 employees, so the city manager has a great responsibility,” said council member Terry Scott.

A responsibility that was held by Steve Sykes until a month ago. Sykes was taking home more than $180,000 a year. Council members offered him a severance package in exchange for his resignation.

“It was time for him to resign and move on to better things,” said Scott.

Mayor Gregg Hobbs called a special meeting Tuesday to figure out the city’s next move. The emergency meeting is set for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

“I think it’s important to have a qualified person in that position. It goes without saying,” said Nicholas Sorensen, a local resident.

“Transparency and a great record that is solid, is something everyone should look for in that person,” continued Sorensen.

Kha McDonald has been named interim city manager.

