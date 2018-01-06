City Observes Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will observe Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.) on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m., at the Valdosta Police Department to recognize the 149 sworn personnel, 26 non-sworn support personnel and 14 part-time employees and their commitment to serve and protect the citizens of this community. Mayor John Gayle will present a L.E.A.D. proclamation to Chief of Police Brian Childress on behalf of the department at the event.

The national observance takes place annually on Jan. 9 and was created by the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Associates to showcase the rewarding—yet often challenging—career field of law enforcement.

“Although this is a national day of observance, it should be noted that Valdosta has a unique and supportive relationship with our police department. This can be seen every year with the various community programs we have together with our citizens. This team effort to make our city better is truly what is called Community Policing and our women and men who wear the badge are truly grateful”, said Chief of Police Brian Childress.

Citizens may show their appreciation of law enforcement on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in a number of ways, such as:

Thank a police officer.

Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.

Send a card of support to your local police department.

Write a positive letter to the editor of the newspaper.

Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on personal social media pages, and tag Valdosta, A City Without Limits.

Show your support through local media outlets.

“Our law enforcement personnel are professional, courteous, and ready to protect the public at all times,” said Mayor Gayle. “It is my opinion that every day should be Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and I personally sleep better at night knowing that our city is under their watch. I encourage citizens to find ways to show their appreciation and support to some of our community’s finest men and women.”

Interim City Manager Mark Barber echoed those comments.

“Nothing is more important to a community than high-quality law enforcement,” said Barber. “The first and most important obligation of any government is to serve and protect its citizens. We are blessed to have the best Police Department anywhere, one that is internationally accredited, state certified and award-winning. It is the men and women of the VPD that make it great, and we are proud of them and owe them our respect, appreciation, and gratitude.”

For more information, contact Public Information Officer Sementha Mathews at 229- 259-3548 or visit www.valdostacity.com.

