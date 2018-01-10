City Announces Sanitation Schedule for MLK Jr. Holiday

City of Valdosta:

The City of Valdosta will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The Sanitation Division will collect GARBAGE ONLY on Monday, Jan. 15. However, citizens who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays should place their recyclables and yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 for both Monday and Tuesday pickups.

Visit www.valdostacity.com/residential-sanitation-services for more information, or call 229-259-3597.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief