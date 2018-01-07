Chinese and Malaysian nationals sentenced in interstate prostitution and money laundering scheme

United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia Press Release:

ATLANTA – Xiaohong Huang, also known as “Michelle,” Chan Kong Chow, and Biyun Gong, have been sentenced for conspiring to operate a brothel in Doraville, Georgia, which lured sex-workers to Atlanta from across the U.S.

“Interstate prostitution is a serious crime that exploits women and harms our community,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Brothels remain a blight in segments of our communities. The prosecution of these defendants, the seizure of significant assets, and the dedication of law enforcement resources in targeting this long-running criminal scheme are a warning for others engaged in this conduct.”

“The FBI and its law enforcement partners will not tolerate the ongoing exploitation of disadvantaged people for the profit of a few,” said David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “While we are working vigorously to identify victims of exploitation, we are also sending a message to anyone who engages in these illegal activities that they will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charge, and evidence presented in court: Xiaohong Huang operated a brothel at a large apartment complex in Doraville from approximately December 2005 through May 2017. Chan Kong Chow and Biyun Gong assisted Huang by managing the day-to-day operations of the business. The defendants induced women of Asian descent to travel to Georgia from across the U.S., including California and New York, for work at the brothel as commercial sex workers. Huang advertised her business online and by word-of-mouth.

The defendants regularly used cellular phones to communicate with women who worked as sex workers at the brothel, and with their male clients. The defendants arranged for sex workers to travel to the brothel on commercial flights into Atlanta approximately every 10 days on a rotating basis.

Additionally, as a part of the conspiracy, Huang utilized checking accounts at Bank of America, Wells Fargo Bank, and Metro City Bank, to deposit proceeds derived from the brothel. Huang then used proceeds of the business to pay expenses related to the operation of the brothel. In this way, Huang laundered more than $150,000 in criminally derived proceeds during the conspiracy.

Xiaohong Huang, a/k/a “Michelle,” 45, of China, was sentenced to two years, nine months in federal prison. As part of her sentence, Huang was required to forfeit a large residence in Johns Creek, Georgia, cash, jewelry, and other expensive items.

Chan Kong Chow, 59, of China, was sentenced to one year, nine months in federal prison.

Biyun Gong, 54, of China, was sentenced to one year, three months in federal prison.

Huang, Chow, and Gong, pleaded guilty on July 27, 2017, to conspiring to operate an interstate prostitution scheme involving money laundering.

Upon completion of their sentences, the Defendants will be immediately transferred to the custody of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (ICE), for deportation proceedings and removal from the United States.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. and Bret R. Hobson prosecuted the case.

