Brooks County to Host Youth Summit

By Sharah Denton

February 24 from 8 am to 4 pm, the Brooks County Youth Summit will take place at Brooks County High School, 1801 Moultrie Road in Quitman. The deadline is January 31 and the targeted age group is 8-19 years of age. Participants may register online at: bcyouthsummit2018.com.

There will be a free breakfast and lunch provided and parent classes and workshops. The event is free. The purpose of the event is to provide resources for both parents and youth for various topics such as peer pressure, gangs, social media do’s and don’t’s, self-esteem, suicide, depression, STD’s, cyber bullying just to name a few. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure the head count for breakfast and lunch.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief