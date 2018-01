Atlanta – The Atlanta Braves are interested in trading for Miami Marlins’ Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto.

Through his first four and a half seasons, Yelich has averaged .290, 59 home runs and a .369 OBP. In, 2017, Realmuto averaged .278, 17 home runs and a .783 OPS.

More Info: http://www.myajc.com/sports/baseball/braves-express-trade-interest-marlins-yelich-realmuto/o2DGuX5lO5KfiTCdoFRU4I/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun