Brad Folsom Appointed to Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority

VALDOSTA – Brad Folsom, partner with Moore, Clarke, DuVall & Rodgers, P.C., has been appointed by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority (VLCDA). The appointment was made at the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

“We are excited to welcome a new member to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority board of directors,” said Andrea Schruijer, executive director of the VLCDA. “Brad’s service will be a tremendous benefit to the board and our organization. We are incredibly grateful for the service to the Development Authority by board members providing their time and talents to strengthen our organization and commitment to improving the economic development efforts of Valdosta and Lowndes County, “said Schruijer.

“I am looking forward to serving on the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority board of directors,” said Folsom. “With the exceptional level of industry and business experience represented on the authority, my goal is to learn the process of how we attract businesses and industry to our community and seek ways to refine and contribute to that process for greater success in the future. Also, I hope to do everything within my power to move Valdosta-Lowndes County forward through the economic development work of the authority,” said Folsom.

Mr. Folsom has been practicing law for 20 years. He currently is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Business Section, Creditor Rights Section, Real Property Law Section and the Valdosta Bar Association.

Mr. Folsom is involved in several civic and community organizations including Park Avenue United Methodist Church, Valdosta Country Club Board of Governors, Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Greater Lowndes Planning Commission. He is also an alumni of Leadership Georgia, Class of 2017 and Leadership Lowndes, Class of 2007.

A native of Adel, Georgia, Brad received his undergraduate degree from Mercer University and his law degree from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. He is married to Tina Folsom and they have two children, Lauren and Madison.

