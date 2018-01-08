Boxes of Georgia National Championship products arriving now at Academy Sports + Outdoors, awaiting victory

Academy Sports Press Release:

WHAT: Boxes of Georgia Bulldogs National Championship products have arrived at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

In the event of a Georgia victory, all Georgia stores will immediately reopen and begin selling National Championship shirts, hats, and novelty items for the whole family. The stores will remain open until the last customer is served or the championship products are sold out.

Fans can also visit academy.com for our full Georgia Bulldogs selection.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is Proud Partner of UGA Athletics.

WHEN: Now

WHERE: Any Georgia Academy Sports + Outdoors location

PHOTO OP: Visit any of our Georgia locations to take photos and video of unopened boxes of Georgia Bulldogs National Championship t-shirts, hats, and novelty items.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Academy Sports + Outdoors, we make it easier for everyone to enjoy more sports and outdoor activities. At each of our 240+ locations, we carry a wide range of hunting, fishing and camping equipment, patio sets and barbeque grills, along with sports and recreation products, at everyday low prices. For all. For less. For more information about Academy Sports + Outdoors visit www.academy.com .

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief