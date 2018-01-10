Body of missing fisherman found in Lake Okeechobee
By: Sabrina Lolo | CBS12
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities recovered the body of Nik Kayler, the fisherman who vanished last week, on Lake Okeechobee near Clewiston Wednesday morning.
His body was discovered by a commercial vessel in the vicinity of the Clewiston water tower on the lake, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said.
Kayler, a 9-year-veteran and Apopka native, was competing with co-angler Bill Kisiah in in the Costa Fishing League Worldwide on Lake Okeechobee.
The pair were headed to a southeast part of the lake, but never returned Thursday afternoon.
Search crews found the the boat nearly 50 miles away, near Pahokee.
According to a fisherman, Kisiah was found alive clinging to the boat around 11 p.m. last Thursday. Kisiah was hospitalized with hypothermia.
FLW gave a statement to CBS12:
Our prayers are with Nik’s family during this time of unimaginable tragedy,” said FLW President of Operations Kathy Fennel. “The loss of his life touches the entire fishing community.
A candlelight vigil will be held at Scott Driver Park Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
To view the original story from CBS12, click here.
About the Author: Desiree Carver
Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief