Body of missing fisherman found in Lake Okeechobee

By: Sabrina Lolo | CBS12

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities recovered the body of Nik Kayler, the fisherman who vanished last week, on Lake Okeechobee near Clewiston Wednesday morning.

His body was discovered by a commercial vessel in the vicinity of the Clewiston water tower on the lake, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said.

Kayler, a 9-year-veteran and Apopka native, was competing with co-angler Bill Kisiah in in the Costa Fishing League Worldwide on Lake Okeechobee.

The pair were headed to a southeast part of the lake, but never returned Thursday afternoon.

Search crews found the the boat nearly 50 miles away, near Pahokee.

According to a fisherman, Kisiah was found alive clinging to the boat around 11 p.m. last Thursday. Kisiah was hospitalized with hypothermia.

FLW gave a statement to CBS12:

Our prayers are with Nik’s family during this time of unimaginable tragedy,” said FLW President of Operations Kathy Fennel. “The loss of his life touches the entire fishing community.

A candlelight vigil will be held at Scott Driver Park Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

To view the original story from CBS12, click here.