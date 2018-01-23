Beth Baker Named GMSA Teacher of the Year

Lowndes County Schools:

Beth Baker, Pine Grove Middle School, was recently named the 2018 Georgia Middle School Association Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Middle School Association Board of Directors. Beth will be recognized at the GMSA Annual Conference that will take place from February 25 – 27, 2018 in Valdosta, Georgia, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. Beth teaches 6th grade Social Studies, where she serves as the team’s chairperson. She is also the Community Partners in Education Coordinator (CPIE), and Field Trip Coordinator for Pine Grove Middle School.

