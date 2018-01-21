Bear Creek Village Opens in Adel

By Sharah N. Denton

ADEL – The Adel Community welcomed the Bear Creek Village apartments Wednesday, January 17th. Located off North Gordon Avenue, residents are able to enjoy a well landscaped, lush living space. The apartment has 56 apartment homes which includes 8 one bedrooms, 32 two-bedrooms and 16 three bedroom options. Rental rates range from $365 to $490. All units have central heating and air conditioning, water heating, stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, ceiling fans and mini blinds. Each home is energy efficient with washer and dryer hookups. There is a clubhouse, free WiFi, on-site management, laundry room, picnic area with BBQ grills, playground and covered pavilion.

There was a strong sense of pride during the ribbon cutting as various leaders from the community, stakeholders, residents and contractors recognized this special moment. City Councilman, Butch Faucett said, “I appreciate all your support. It has been a long process putting this all together. The Housing Tax Credit funded this project and it is a great program for rural communities.” Faucett also recognized Mrs. Lori Mathis, Bear Creek Village Manager for her hard work and ability to rent out each apartment in a two month time frame. A current resident spoke with sincere emotion in living at Bear Creek Village. “It isn’t just affordable living, it’s respectful.”

Mr. Mark Karrass is the owner of the project and took much pride in making it a beautiful first project. The property is managed through Tower Management Company, Cartersville, Ga. Great Southern Contractors built the project which is owned by Mr. Mike McGalmry. Various companies played a part in making Bear Creek Village possible. This included Renasant Bank, Regions Bank, Marie Holland (Interior Designer of Valdosta), just to name a few.

Brenda Smith, VP of Tower Management Company spoke during the ribbon cutting mentioning that currently the company manages 40 properties total. “We are so fortunate to work with Mark Karrass on this project and there were so many others within the community who helped us during the development of this project, like the Chamber of Commerce, Cook EDC, Cook Library and many others.”

Currently Bear Creek Village currently has no vacancies. Interested tenants can call (229) 896-1266 to apply and be added to the waiting list.