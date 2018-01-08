Atlanta Falcons Play Philly Next

ATLANTA – After beating the Los Angeles Rams in the Wildcard round, 26-13, the Atlanta Falcons play the number 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles.

The Falcons played a tough Rams team in the wildcard but they’ll face an even tougher task in the Eagles. Even though Carson Wentz won’t be playing, the Eagles offense doesn’t mess around. Atlanta is the lowest seed the Eagles will play in the playoffs.

More Info: http://www.nj.com/eagles/index.ssf/2018/01/nfl_playoffs_2018_matchups_eagles_atlanta_falcons.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun