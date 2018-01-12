Ashley Henderson To Be Named New TCC Head Coach

Thomasville – The former Valwood head coach, Ashley Henderson is announced to be Thomas County Central’s new head football coach.

Henderson coached at Valwood from from 2012-2017. He went an impressive 66-12 at Valwood and won 3 state championships in 2012, 2015 and 2017. He hopes to bring the same success to TCC.

More Info: http://www.timesenterprise.com/sports/ashley-henderson-hired-as-central-head-coach/article_93785ecc-f6f2-11e7-923c-e3f8788b55c1.html

