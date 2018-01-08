Annual Hospice Half & Dewey Color Dash to be Held Feb. 17

VALDOSTA – On Saturday, Feb. 17 from 7 a.m. to noon, Hospice of South Georgia will host the Hospice Half & Dewey Color Dash. The event will be held at Georgia Christian School, 4359 Dasher Rd, Valdosta, Georgia 31601.

There will be two races: a half marathon (13.1 miles) for our more experienced runners, and a 5k ColorRun for everyone. The Half Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. with awards given in multiple categories.

The Color Run will begin at 10:45 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear as much white as possible and can opt to walk the course instead of running, making it suitable for all ages.

Participants are asked to make arrangements to arrive at least 45 minutes to 1 hour before the race to find parking, get a running number, and warm up.

To register, visit RunningintheUSA.com. Click the month of February, find the event on the 17th, choose your race, and register.

All proceeds for this event benefit patient care at Hospice of South Georgia and Langdale Hospice House.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief