Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Hosts Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast

By Sharah N. Denton

On January 15, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Tau Lambda Chapter hosted the Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast at the Holiday Inn Conference Center. The theme, “Together We Win with Love for Humanity,” was eloquently discussed by the Keynote Speaker, Attorney Roy W. Copeland. Martin Luther King, Jr. is not only a Civil Rights Activist, he was also a member of the fraternity. Dr. Adrian Rivers, also a member of the fraternity, served as the master of ceremony and the men from the fraternity informed participants of their scholarship purpose which targets young men as well as their mentor program for young men between the ages of 13-17.

The scholarship breakfast was an opportunity for participants not only to pay tribute and remember the late Dr. King, however, it was also an opportunity to learn about the opportunities Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity provides for young men in the opportunity to excel in academics, service, manhood and excellence. Copeland gave a detailed and realistic speech about the community and the importance of embracing, encouraging and directing today’s youth by taking responsibility of holding one another accountable and being positive role models to children. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Tau Lambda Chapter is also providing an opportunity for students to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. from March 20-22, 2018.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief