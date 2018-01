Adel PD Georgia Facebook Post:

Officers of the Adel Police Department recently participated in “No Shave November” and collected $360.00 during the event. This money was donated to Toys for Cook Kids. Pictured is Detective / Sergeant Chris Griffin presenting Leigh Sears with the funds to help purchase gifts for children and families in Cook County.

