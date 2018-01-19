ACTO Presents “Elvis is in the Building”

VALDOSTA – Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out (ACTO) will host its “Elvis is in the Building” fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mathis City Auditorium.

This event is hosted every February to benefit ACTO and features Austin Irby performing as Elvis Presley.

ACTO is a non-profit that provides a “time out” for those who serve as caregivers for memory impaired loved ones. ACTO personnel and volunteers spend time with these loved ones Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. During that time, clients are given a home away from home where they participate in breakfast and lunch, bible stories, sing-alongs, chair aerobics, crafts and projects.

Tickets are $20 in advance and will include a meal. At the door, tickets will be $25 and the meal can be added for an additional $10.

Tickets may be purchased at Jordans Salon & Day Spa on Gordon Street or Image Salon on Gornto.

For more information contact: 229-245- 9094, 229-563- 2435 or 229-251- 4361.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief