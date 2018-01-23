A Vigil For a Burned Down Taco Bell Drew 100 People

Wise Brother Media – It’s good to see so many people hitting the streets to rally behind something so important.

On Sunday, approximately 100 people gathered in Montgomery, Alabama to hold a candlelight vigil . . . for a Taco Bell that burned down last week.

They gathered in the Arby’s parking lot, next to where the Taco Bell used to stand.

They held candles, there was a musical performance, and everyone talked about how the other restaurants in the area couldn’t meet their needs.

One woman said, quote, “Waffle House is open, but if you really want to get full, you’ve got to have 10 dollars . . . [and] sometimes they’re out of waffles. Taco Bell, they’re never out of tortillas.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt when the Taco Bell burned down. The owners say they were, quote, “overwhelmed” by the vigil and they’re planning to rebuild and reopen as soon as possible.

But hopefully they do before their fans really DO move on. After the vigil was over, a lot of the people who attended headed into the Arby’s to grab some food.

