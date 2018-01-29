A Bakery Just Invented the Tacro: Half Taco Shell, Half Croissant

Wise Brother Media- It’s been almost five years since the CRONUT was invented in New York and people lined up for hours to see what it tasted like when you combined a croissant and a donut.  After that, people started combining croissants with EVERYTHING.

So it’s kind of amazing no one thought of THIS mash-up until now:  A bakery in San Francisco just started selling the TACRO.  That’s half taco shell, half croissant.

They come with chicken, pulled pork, or barbecued jackfruit and it costs $12 for three of ’em.

