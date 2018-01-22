2018 MLB Hall Of Fame Projections

Cooperstown, N.Y. – Chipper Jones is on the ballot for the 2018 MLB Hall Of Fame Class as well as Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.

Chipper had an amazing and memorable career for the Atlanta Braves. He won a world series in 1995, played 2,499 games, hit 468 home runs, 1,623 RBI’s and a .303 batting average. Needless to say, he had a hall of fame career. He played all 19 seasons for the Atlanta Braves. He was an 8-time All-Star and finished second in rookie of the year.

Stats: https://www.baseball-reference.com/players/j/jonesch06.shtml

More Info of Hall Of Fame:

About the Author: Chase Calhoun