2018 Atlanta Braves Chop Fest Schedule

Atlanta – The Atlanta Braves will be having their annual Chop Fest, previously Fan Fest, this Saturday, January 27th and Sunday, January 28th.

The Braves are holding their first Chop Fest at SunTrust Park this weekend for all the fans to come out and enjoy to get ready for the 2018 Atlanta Braves season. There will be games, pictures and autograph sessions for kids this year. It will be a great experience for the parents and their children.

Chop Fest Schedule: http://www.ajc.com/sports/baseball/atlanta-braves-2018-chop-fest-time-and-schedules/RlQk8iyCA3hAbnSbUaSOKN/

