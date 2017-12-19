YEA! Learns About Legal Issues and Accounting

Photo Caption: Attorney Paul W. Hamilton speaks as YEA! students and Lead Instructor, Amanda Johnson, listen.

VALDOSTA — Students from the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) in Valdosta, GA were introduced to Attorney Paul Hamilton from the Law Office of Paul W. Hamilton, LLC, who spoke to the class about legal issues to consider when starting a small business. Students listened as he explored the legal implications on everything from business structure to operations. The goal of the visit was to discuss the legal concerns an entrepreneur should address before starting a business. “I enjoyed speaking to the YEA kids tonight . It’s a great thing y’all are doing!” stated Hamilton.

Students were also introduced to Mr. Will Kemp from Renasant Bank, who spoke to the class about financial considerations when starting a small business. Students listened as he introduced the principles of budgeting, financing and taxes, while also touching on the role of an accountant and

what small business owners should know about accounting services.

YEA! is a program provided by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce that introduces students to all facets of the business world such as advertising, insurance, graphic/web design and legal. “Over the course of this year’s YEA! program, our 13 students will launch 13 new businesses, which so far include products ideas such as: sustainable farming units, baking products, a bee farm, an online clothing store, and a worm farm,” mentioned Program Director DeWayne Johnson.

As a non-profit organization, YEA! relies on the generosity of the community and its sponsors; people who identify with entrepreneurship and want to help pave the way for the future business leaders of tomorrow. “YEA! strengthens the community, and the community strengthens YEA!,” said Myrna Ballard, President of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce. “Our program director and lead instructor are continuously seeking people in every facet of the business community in order to help facilitate the creation of our students’ dreams into a reality.”

During the course of the 30-week program, students work in close cooperation with local business leaders, community leaders and educators who desire to use their personal experiences to demonstrate how to transform their ideas into tangible enterprises that create economic and social value. For more information or how to get involved, contact DeWayne Johnson at johnson.yea@valdostachamber. com or (229) 588-0866.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief