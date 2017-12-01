By: Sharah Denton

For Evangelist Sheila Bonner, the vision of having a ministry began on January 14, 2013. “We are a Christian-based, Christ centered 501(c)3 ministry that provides on-site bible study weekly, by supplying resources, job search assistance, resume writing, interview skills and spiritual counseling,” says Sheila.

Sheila’s vision she says was from God during the time she lived in Orlando. In 2012, she began to write the vision and trusted what God gave her for direction and insight as it related to ministry. The ministry, Women of Worship Taking the Next Step, Inc. began as way to seek guidance from God through prayer and fasting. For the ministry, Sheila acknowledges that it is her desire to motivate and encourage people no matter what they are going through, there is still hope for them to reach their goals and purpose in life.

According to Sheila it is important to let the community know and understand that the purpose of Women of Worship Taking the Next Step, Inc. is to seek out disciples based on the bibles teachings. On top of serving in nursing homes throughout the year and during the Christmas holidays, Sheila and the women in the ministry make it a point to serve the elderly. “We have community events in our local area and during that time we witness, feed and clothe individuals that are in need,” says Sheila.

The organization also commits themselves to volunteering every Wednesday at the Women’s Transition Center where they hold bible study with the women and children.

“We are planning a boot-camp work shop to help equip women to hit the ground running, with the word of God. We are called to do ministry without walls,” says Sheila. The ministry without walls enables the organization to go out in the community and spread their message of living, and fulfilling their life’s mission. According to Sheila, “We are an outreach ministry, we break the barrier of the four walls, we go out and serve the people.”

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor