Wiregrass Welding Students Took Top Honors at Skills Competition

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College:

Valdosta – High School students enrolled in Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Dual Enrollment program participated in the 1st Annual South Georgia & Southwest Georgia Skills Challenge. This was a skills competition that brought in 19 area schools and 150 student competitors. The event was held at the Sunbelt Expo in Moultrie with sponsors that included AGC Georgia, JCI Contractors, and Tulsa Welding School.

Students competed in areas of masonry, plumbing, electrical, and construction. The welding event was set up and run by Tulsa Welding School. There were 70 student welders who competed, with the top 10 being recognized. The prizes included a Lincoln Arc Welder that was awarded to the top 10 participants and a $5,000 scholarship to the first place winner. Wiregrass had several students competing in the welding skills events. The students were challenged with doing a 2G vertical T-joint, one-side multiple stringers, and the other single weave with a 1/4” leg. They were given 15 minutes to complete the task. Wiregrass Dual Enrollment students Taylor Wade, a student from Fitzgerald High School, placed 5th and Alex Castro, a student at Wiregrass Regional College and Career Academy, placed 7th. Both students won a Lincoln Arc Welder.

Students who are enrolled in high school can enroll in Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Dual Enrollment program. This allows students while in high school the opportunity to earn college credit at no cost to them. Last school-year Wiregrass saved parents in college’s service area over $3,000,000 in savings on tuition and fees, and students have earned over 16,000 college credits. All college coursework taken through Dual Enrollment is fully covered through Dual Enrollment funding, and students are not required to pay out of pocket for tuition, college fees, or textbooks. The only fees students may be responsible for are course-specific fees determined by the college. No hours taken through the Dual Enrollment program will count towards a student’s HOPE Grant or Scholarship credit hour caps. Any parent or student interested in learning more about the Dual Enrollment opportunities at Wiregrass may contact their high school counselor or highschoolservices@wiregrass.edu. Visit wiregrass.edu to learn more.

