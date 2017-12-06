Wiregrass Student Success in Lowndes

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College:

Valdosta – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is celebrating student success in its 11-county service area. Wiregrass Tech is committed to changing lives through providing students with hands-on educational experiences designed to prepare them to successfully enter the career field of their choice and providing our local business and industry with a qualified workforce.

“Tis the season of thanks and giving, and Wiregrass Foundation South would like to take a moment to thank the supporters and friends of the college that have contributed to student success this year,” said Foundation South Board Chairman Joe Belson with Horace Mann Insurance. “Wiregrass Foundation donors have supported students through providing funding to purchase technology and equipment, as well as student scholarships and other financial aid. We simply want to say thank you for the support and share a quick report of student success.”

Wiregrass has made an impact in Lowndes County this past year. The college has served 1,391 students from the county earning them 12,145 credit hours. Through the successful Dual Enrollment program, the college has served 267 high school students. These students are earning college credit while in high school at no cost to their parents. The community has also been impacted by the college in helping with adult literacy, this year 530 students have enrolled in the Adult Education program working to earn their GED® .

The college and your dollars have also helped college-wide across the 11 counties Wiregrass serves. For 2017 the college has served almost 4,000 students who have earned 31,702 credit hours. In the Dual Enrollment program 1,473 high school students have been served along with 1,319 Adult Education students working toward their GED®.

“The support Wiregrass Tech receives from our Foundation donors is changing lives,” said Dr. Tina K. Anderson, President Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. “Without the foundation’s support it would be impossible to provide students access to state-of-the-art technology and instruction. We thank you for giving the gift of education to your community.”

Wiregrass Foundation South is a 501(c)(3) organization supporting the Wiregrass students and programs in South: Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Lanier, and Lowndes. If you are interested in supporting Wiregrass Foundation South, please contact Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or call 229-333-2124 or log onto www.wiregrass.edu/about/foundation.php to learn about the different ways to give. Wiregrass is accepting new students for Spring Semester, classes start January 9, 2018. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor