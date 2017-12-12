Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Fall Commencement Announced

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is pleased to announce the Fall 2017 Commencement is scheduled for Friday, December 15, 2017. The ceremony will be held at the John Hunt Auditorium, UGA Conference Center, at 15 RDC Road Tifton, Georgia. All credit programs and GED graduates will walk at 10:00 a.m. For more information about Wiregrass and programs offered visit wiregrass.edu.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor