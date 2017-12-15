Wild Adventures Celebrates Christmas; Announces New Park Addition

Wild Adventures:

VALDOSTA – Christmas has arrived at Wild Adventures Theme Park with visits from Santa, festive sidewalk art, the 12 Foods of Christmas and more, including opportunities to visit the park at a reduced price with a toy donation.

Some of the four legged residents of Wild Adventures were given their own celebratory treats with Shirley the elephant getting a cookie cake and lions Tiki and Kiara getting gift boxes of chicken.

Wild Adventures Christmas continues Dec. 16 through Dec. 31 with the park closed in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Wild Adventures has partnered with Toys for Tots and is offering Buy One Get One Free admission with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more to help bring joy to a child. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31.

Children are invited to share their Christmas wishes with Santa, enjoy storytime with Mrs. Claus, visit Santa’s Workshop to create special Christmas crafts, and mail letters to the North Pole and receive a letter from Santa, mailed to your house, by Christmas.

Every evening before dusk, a lucky child will be chosen to flip the switch and light up the night during the Wild Adventures Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Seven artists from the Florida Chalk Art Association have “decked the walks” at Wild Adventures with photo-realistic and interactive sidewalk chalk art for guests to enjoy throughout December.

Wild Adventures Christmas also presents several shows and features, including live performances of “The Miracle of Christmas, A Living Nativity,” the story of Mary and Joseph, the Candy Cane Express Train, Christmas with Tiger Friends, and many more.

Guests can enjoy the 12 Foods of Christmas, unique takes on holiday favorites found throughout the park, including candied bacon, loaded funnel cakes, s’mores by an open fire, a donut ice cream sandwich and more.

Wild Adventures will also be expanding in the 2018 season with the addition of MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters.

“We are always working to make our guest experiences bigger and better, and in 2017 we expanded our waterpark with Ohana Bay,” said Molly Deese, Vice President and General Manager. “Now, in 2018, we are excited to announce the addition of a new themed area.”

MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters is an immersive and interactive area, featuring more than 70 new exhibits of larger-than-life insects perfect for “bugologists” of any age to explore. It will be at Wild Adventures for a limited engagement through the 2018 season.

Guests will crawl like a spider, fly like a bee and dig like an ant as they interact with colossal crawlers along winding paths. In this brand new area of the park, guests will come face-to-face with a 15-foot Emperor Dragonfly, a 26-foot Hissing Cockroach, a 50-foot Madagascan Fire Millipede, and much more, including friendly Bees, Butterflies and Ladybugs.

The exhibits also spotlight special features, including the individual sounds and movements that make these insects unique members of the animal

kingdom. MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters opens at the start of the Wild Adventures 2018 Season on March 10.

The first 100 people into the park on Saturday, Dec. 16 can win a t-shirt and a free one-day ticket to Wild Adventures if they agree to eat a cricket in honor of the new exhibit.

Wild Adventures Season Passes are on sale now for the holidays. Season passes can be used right away for Christmas fun and all of next season.

For more information visit Wild Adventures.com.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor