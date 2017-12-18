Water Wonders at J.L. Lomax Elementary

The game split the students into seven different “water source” groups. Once in their groups and designated locations, students had to roll a die and read a statement at their station that correlated with their die. Based upon the statement, the student turned into another type of water source and moved to another station to continue the process. At each station the students got colored beads to indicate where they had been.

Once the game was complete, the beads became a beautiful bracelet. Students discussed the various paths a water molecule might take why traveling through the water cycle. They were also able to explain how the water cycle is important to living things, and how plants can affect watershed.

This activity came directly from the Project Learning Tree Environmental Education Activity Guide. According to their website, Project Learning Tree uses trees and forests as windows on the world to increase students’ understanding of the environment and actions they can take to conserve it. More information can be found about their programs and workshops at plt.org.

Photo: Mr. Vaughn’s 4th Grade afternoon class