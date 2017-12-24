W.G. Nunn Teacher Receives McDonald’s $1,000 Classroom Grant Award

Mrs. Gaddy’s entry was one of three $1,000 prizes awarded in the 2017 Cash for the Classroom contest sponsored by the McDonald’s group. Mrs. Gaddy will use the funds in her classroom to further the school’s Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) initiative. PBIS is an approach that schools can use to improve school safety and promote positive behavior. According to several studies, PBIS leads to better student behavior, fewer detentions and suspensions, and better grades.

Photo: Principal Cisco Diaz and grant winner, Brenda Gaddy