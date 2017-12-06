VSU Student Organization Hosts Fundraiser for Incarcerated Youth

Valdosta State University:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Student Organization for Library and Information Science (SOLIS) is seeking to make a difference in the lives of incarcerated youth by raising funds for Liberation Library.

SOLIS is asking VSU faculty, staff, students, alumni, retirees, and friends of the university to donate to Liberation Library, a nonprofit organization that provides books to imprisoned youth, by Dec. 15. The money collected will be used to send new books and holiday cards to the youth.

“Across America, incarcerated youth have little access to relevant library materials, and research has shown reading is the key factor to improving literacy,” said Jennifer Putnam of Augusta, Georgia, president of SOLIS and a Master of Library and Information Science student who expects to graduate in Summer 2018.

“As the future librarians, SOLIS wants to make a difference by promoting and supporting those organizations that advocate for incarcerated youth. I think it is important for people to remember that incarcerated youth are often disadvantaged by circumstances beyond their control, such as poverty, systemic racism, abuse, untreated issues, and mental illness. Books offer them a chance to imagine a different life or to see book characters that had similar struggles but persevered.”

All donations to Liberation Library are tax deductible. To make a contribution, visit http://tinyurl.com/liblibrary. The tax ID number is 204735643. Members of the Blazer Nation community are asked to use their VSU email addresses when donating so that SOLIS can track the progress of the fundraiser.

Liberation Library is based in Illinois and works to ensure that imprisoned youth have access to books to “encourage literacy, imagination, self-determination, and connection.” The organization believes that “access to books is a right, not a privilege” and that “books and relationships empower young people to change the criminal justice system.”

SOLIS is the student organization for the Master of Library and Information Science Program at VSU and an official student chapter of the American Library Association. Its officers and advisory board act as a voice for students and strive to support activities that help students connect to each other.

Contact Jennifer Putnam at jlputnam@valdosta.edu to learn more.

On the Web:

http://tinyurl.com/liblibrary

http://www.liberationlib.com/

https://www.valdosta.edu/ colleges/education/master-of- library-and-information- science/solis/

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor