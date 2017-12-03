VSU Faculty Elected to Executive Board of Georgia Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance

Valdosta State University:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Dr. Eugene Asola and Renee Califf were recently elected to the Executive Board for the Georgia Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Inc. (GAHPERD).

Califf, an adjunct professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education at VSU, was elected as GAHPERD’s southeast member at large. She will serve a one-year term, working to assist fellow teachers in the southeast region and advocating for quality health and physical education in the district. Her term began in October 2017.

“I am excited about the challenge of being an advocate for physical education at the state level,” she said. “I hope to instill my love of physical education to as many people as I can. Physical education has always been good to me, and it’s my time to give back.”

Asola, an associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education at VSU, was elected as GAHPERD’s vice present elect, general division. He will serve as vice president elect for one year and then as vice president the following year. He will coordinate activities with all other elected officers and work with them to advance the goals and objectives of GAHPERD. His term began in October 2017.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to be given the opportunity to serve the GAHPERD organization,” he said.

GAHPERD is a nonprofit organization for professionals and students in related fields of health, physical education, recreation, and dance. It is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Georgians by supporting and promoting effective educational practices, quality curriculum, instruction, and assessment in its target areas.

“Both Dr. Asola and Mrs. Califf are remarkable teachers,” said Dr. Sonya Sanderson, interim head of VSU’s Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education. “They will serve our state professional association to the best of their abilities. GAHPERD needs more young professionals like them to serve. This is totally a volunteer service to assist other health, physical education, recreation, and dance teachers in the state. Those who sign up to represent GAHPERD do it for the love of the profession.”

On the Web:

https://www.gahperd.org/

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor