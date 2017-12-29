VPD UPDATE: Valdosta Police Investigate Multiple Burglaries to Valdosta Area Schools

Valdosta Police Department:

On December 29, 2017 at approximately 11am, Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives received a tip that Jackie Major was at a hotel within the 1800 block of N Ashley Street. Major had multiple active warrants for his arrest for his involvement in burglarizing several Valdosta area schools. Major was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Major faces a plethora of charges: • (6) counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd degree-(Felony) • (3) counts of Possession of Tools For the Commission of a Crime-(Felony) • (4) counts of Burglary-2nd degree-(Felony) • (1) count Theft by Taking-Motor Vehicle-(Felony) • (2) counts of Criminal Trespass-Damage to Property-(Misdemeanor) • Violation of Probation (Misdemeanor) Several other cases involving Major are open and active. Further charges may be forthcoming.

On December 1, 2017, at approximately 7am, JL Newbern school staff began arriving at the school and observed a forced entry to the building. Staff immediately called 911 and requested assistance from the Valdosta Police Department. Officers responded to the area and located a shattered window to the building. Officers searched the building and located damage in multiple places consistent with the intent to steal property. The crime scene was sealed off and additional assistance from Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory was requested. Bureau of Investigation Burglary Detectives also responded to continue investigating. In addition to physical evidence, surveillance footage was retrieved from this incident.

Over the past month, Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives have investigated a total of five burglaries that have happened at local schools. The burglaries have occurred at Valdosta High School, Valdosta Middle School, W.G. Nunn Elementary School, and JL Newbern Middle School. In each case, offenders have forcibly entered the schools and have stolen various items from inside. Not only have the offenders looted property from the schools, but their actions have caused property damage to the schools that have resulted in costly repairs. The police department is asking for assistance in identifying these individuals who were caught on surveillance video inside of one of the schools. “If anyone can identify any of the individuals in the photographs or has any information regarding any of the described incidents they are asked to please contact the Valdosta Police Department tip line at 229-293-3091 or the Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry. “The resulting arrest in this case is the end result of countless man hours by the Valdosta Police Department’s Bureau of Investigations Burglary Unit,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

