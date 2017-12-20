VPD investigates Infant homicide

Valdosta Police Department:

On Saturday, December 16, 2017 at approximately 444pm, E-911 received an emergency call requesting assistance for unresponsive two-month-old male child. Paramedics, Valdosta Police Officers, and Valdosta Firefighters immediately responded to an address in the 800 block of Vallotton Drive. Police Officers and firefighters began CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and took over first aid. Paramedics transported the child the South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Room where he received care from ER staff. The child was then life-flighted to a hospital in Jacksonville for further treatment.

Detectives from the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations and Crime Scene Personnel from the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to South Georgia Medical Center and to the residence, to continue investigating.

On Sunday morning, December 17th, medical personnel in Jacksonville contacted detectives and advised that the child was deceased. On Monday morning, December 18th , a Medical Examiner in Jacksonville conducted an autopsy on the child. The Medical Examiner advised the Valdosta Department Detective who was present during the autopsy, that there was internal evidence of trauma to the infant. The death was ruled as a homicide. Detectives continued their investigation and were able to develop a suspect. On Tuesday, December 19th , detectives obtained arrest warrants for Willie Hamilton, in connection with the death of the child. Hamilton is the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Hamilton was taken into custody by detectives and taken to Lowndes County Jail, without incident.

Hamilton now faces charges of:

• Felony Murder (FELONY)

• Cruelty to Children in the First Degree (FELONY)

• Aggravated Battery (FELONY)

“Any death of a child is a traumatic incident and especially in a case where a murder is involved. I am proud of tireless work by the detectives that investigated this case, who ensured that the offender in this tragic case is held accountable,” said Commander Leslie Manahan.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief