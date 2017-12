VALDOSTA — Valdosta Police Officers Randall Hancock and Derrick Manning presented this young man with his own bicycle.

The child was one of the victims in a burglary aggravated assault case, according to Lt. Adam Bembry, and is having a difficult time coping with the incident.

Due to the nature of the case, no further details were released, but Bembry did state that the offender in this case is in custody.

Desiree Carver